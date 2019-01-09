Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $19.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.87. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.23 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. CLS Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.