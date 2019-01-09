AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF) VP Gershon M. Distenfeld Purchases 1,038 Shares

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) VP Gershon M. Distenfeld bought 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $11,490.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AWF opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,135,130 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,525,000 after buying an additional 369,293 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 3.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,787,141 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 82,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,058,864 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 95,076 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 404,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

