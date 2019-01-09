Alta Capital Management LLC Has $42.26 Million Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Phillips 66 worth $42,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 425.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.99. 2,579,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,009,483. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director J Brian Ferguson acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

