Alta Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 604.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 73.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.61, for a total value of $117,536.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,937.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 24,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $3,307,107.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,633.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,481 shares of company stock worth $5,863,847 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cummins from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,400. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $124.40 and a one year high of $194.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

