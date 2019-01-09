Alta Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Cerner worth $16,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 3,608.5% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 30,564 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Cerner by 155.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Cerner by 85.4% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $285,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,327,629.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 435,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $25,208,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $39,876,700 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,395,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,884. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $48.78 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.72%. Analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

