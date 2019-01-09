Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.11 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $228.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.89 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. 666,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,167. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $23.52 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.17%.

In other news, Chairman Carl R. Christenson bought 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,153.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,003,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,373,000 after buying an additional 153,453 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,017,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 83,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

