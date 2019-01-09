Amazon.com (AMZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price (up from $2,185.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,087.85.

AMZN traded down $8.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,647.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $770.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,237.23 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total transaction of $1,853,536.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $139,868,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,408,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

