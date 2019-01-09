Ameren (AEE) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-3.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.36.

Shares of AEE traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.38. 1,496,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,033. Ameren has a 52 week low of $51.89 and a 52 week high of $70.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.24.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. Ameren had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ameren from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $67.00 price objective on Ameren and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.38.

In other Ameren news, SVP Gregory L. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. Moehn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,559,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

