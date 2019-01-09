American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) in a research note published on Sunday morning. Barclays currently has a $14.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AXL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Axle & Manufact. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.60.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

Shares of AXL opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Axle & Manufact. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $19.63.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.27). American Axle & Manufact. had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufact. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Axle & Manufact. news, CFO Christopher John May acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $61,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Deveson acquired 11,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $149,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,993.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 136,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,201,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $282,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,645 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,045,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,553,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,399,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, driveshafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.