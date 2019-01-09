American Renal Associates (ARA) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.43.

American Renal Associates stock opened at $11.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $371.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.35. American Renal Associates has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $24.07.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.15 million. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Renal Associates will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 33,068 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 12.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 133,940 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 31.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 1,867.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

