Americas Silver (USAS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. They currently have $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Americas Silver Corporation is a silver mining company. It primarily owns and operates the Cosalá Operations in Sinaloa, Mexico and the Galena Mine Complex in Idaho, USA. Americas Silver Corporation is based in TORONTO,ONTARIO. “

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Americas Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $1.81 on Friday. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.88 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americas Silver stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,216,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,215 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned about 2.82% of Americas Silver worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra SeÃ±ora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

