Amigo Holdings PLC (AMGO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Amigo stock opened at GBX 268.20 ($3.50) on Wednesday.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.51) price target on shares of Amigo in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Amigo in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amigo in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 307.50 ($4.02).

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

