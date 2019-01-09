Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Receives $7.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, insider Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $949,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 168,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 27.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,242,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after buying an additional 270,746 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 204,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 224,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.89. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

