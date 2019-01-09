Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

AMRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann restated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.67.

NYSE AMRX opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $24.48.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.01 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,351,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,312,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,438,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,076,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

