Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $25.00 target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,500. The firm has a market cap of $951.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $75.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 16,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $337,834.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 204,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,856.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 17,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $373,433.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,620.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 448,871 shares of company stock worth $9,541,226. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients.

