Analysts Anticipate Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) to Post $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) to report $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Granite Construction’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.99. Granite Construction posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Granite Construction will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Granite Construction.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Granite Construction’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. MKM Partners set a $55.00 target price on Granite Construction and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, Director James Hildebrand Roberts sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $116,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,793.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Granite Construction by 1,072.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Carnick & Kubik Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.47. 5,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Granite Construction has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $68.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as a heavy civil contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Large Project Construction, and Construction Materials. The Construction segment undertakes various civil construction projects focusing on new construction and improvement of streets, roads, highways, bridges, site work, underground, power-related facilities, water-related facilities, utilities, and other infrastructure projects.

