Analysts Anticipate Ideal Power Inc (IPWR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $380,000.00

Brokerages expect that Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) will announce sales of $380,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ideal Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $360,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Ideal Power posted sales of $240,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ideal Power will report full-year sales of $1.50 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.17 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $4.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ideal Power.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67 million. Ideal Power had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 568.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ideal Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ideal Power in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Ideal Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ideal Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Shares of IPWR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,040. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.04. Ideal Power has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ideal Power (IPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.