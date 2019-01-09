Analysts Anticipate Nextdecade Corp (NEXT) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.06). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nextdecade.

NEXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered Nextdecade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nextdecade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

NEXT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.67. 6,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,060. Nextdecade has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Nextdecade in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Nextdecade by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nextdecade by 434.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 69,474 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Nextdecade by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 135,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 109,919 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

