Analysts Anticipate Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to announce earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Parsley Energy reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $5.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,954 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,273 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 339,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 173,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,506,980. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.23. Parsley Energy has a 52-week low of $14.17 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

