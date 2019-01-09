Analysts Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.37 Billion

Analysts expect United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) to report $10.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.48 billion. United Continental posted sales of $9.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that United Continental will report full-year sales of $41.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.10 billion to $41.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $43.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.37 billion to $44.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Macquarie set a $91.00 price objective on United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on United Continental from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Continental from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Continental in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,534.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Continental by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAL traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. 5,297,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,731. United Continental has a 52 week low of $60.44 and a 52 week high of $97.85.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

