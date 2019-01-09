Analysts Expect Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Contango Oil & Gas Company (NASDAQ:MCF) to announce sales of $18.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Contango Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.70 million. Contango Oil & Gas reported sales of $20.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Contango Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $77.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $78.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.88 million, with estimates ranging from $63.30 million to $81.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Contango Oil & Gas.

Contango Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $19.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 189.3 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 91.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 10.6 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 5.6 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

