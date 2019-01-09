Analysts Expect Michaels Companies Inc (MIK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities analysts expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MIK. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Thursday, December 20th. They issued a “market weight” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital set a $14.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 257,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 31.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 266,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the period.

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,848. Michaels Companies has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

