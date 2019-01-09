Analysts Expect M&T Bank Co. (MTB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce sales of $1.50 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.51 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of M&T Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

NYSE:MTB traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.90. 9,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,774. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $133.78 and a 12 month high of $197.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.78%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $153,643.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,218,771.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $153,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,164 shares of company stock worth $524,899 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,761,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,067,000 after buying an additional 43,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,251,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,439,000 after buying an additional 297,143 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,613,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,419,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,594,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,372,000 after buying an additional 247,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 64.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,211,000 after buying an additional 527,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

