Analysts Expect Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nightstar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.40). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nightstar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nightstar Therapeutics.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

In other Nightstar Therapeutics news, insider Gregory Scott Robinson sold 14,764 shares of Nightstar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $164,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NITE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NITE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,120. The firm has a market cap of $358.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.34. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

