Analysts Expect Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NITE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:NITE) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nightstar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.40). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nightstar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nightstar Therapeutics.

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NITE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nightstar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

In other Nightstar Therapeutics news, insider Gregory Scott Robinson sold 14,764 shares of Nightstar Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $164,618.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NITE. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Nightstar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nightstar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. 37.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NITE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 910 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,120. The firm has a market cap of $358.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.34. Nightstar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $29.55.

About Nightstar Therapeutics

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply