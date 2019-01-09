Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to post $1.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.97 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

PNFP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $89,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 129,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,188,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,520,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,188,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNFP stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,739. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

