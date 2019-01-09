Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,540. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4,166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply