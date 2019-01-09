Analysts Expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) to Post $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.79. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE PBH traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $31.42. 1,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,540. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.15.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, EVP Timothy Connors sold 34,000 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4,166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American Over-the-Counter (OTC) Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

