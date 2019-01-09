Analysts Offer Predictions for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Equities researchers at Gabelli cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 8th. Gabelli analyst K. Kedra now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 70.06%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 485.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COLL. ValuEngine raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.39 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $413,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,967,330. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,750 over the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,375,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after purchasing an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,375,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 20.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,056,133 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,577 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 77,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $339,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

