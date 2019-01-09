Analysts Set DCC plc (DCC) Price Target at $8,426.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,426 ($110.10).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,540 ($111.59) price objective on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,100 ($105.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,700 ($113.68) to GBX 8,350 ($109.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,380 ($109.50) to GBX 8,640 ($112.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,149 ($106.48) to GBX 7,048 ($92.09) and set an “add” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of LON:DCC opened at GBX 6,360 ($83.10) on Friday. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 6,490 ($84.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,762.50 ($101.43).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd were issued a GBX 44.98 ($0.59) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 22nd.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer bought 340 shares of DCC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,815 ($75.98) per share, with a total value of £19,771 ($25,834.31).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

