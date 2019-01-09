Analysts Set Immune Design Corp (IMDZ) Target Price at $9.00

Immune Design Corp (NASDAQ:IMDZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IMDZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immune Design from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Immune Design in a report on Friday, October 12th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of Immune Design and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Immune Design from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Immune Design alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 902,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $1,650,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 927,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,895 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immune Design during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immune Design by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 204,171 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Immune Design by 132.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 254,696 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immune Design during the second quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immune Design by 59.2% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 58,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

IMDZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 1,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,733. Immune Design has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $72.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.43.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Immune Design had a negative net margin of 2,409.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Equities analysts expect that Immune Design will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immune Design

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Immune Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.