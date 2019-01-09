Analysts Set Kirby Co. (KEX) Target Price at $88.83

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th.

NYSE:KEX opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Kirby has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $94.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $704.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.20 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 11.30%. Research analysts forecast that Kirby will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $89,748.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

