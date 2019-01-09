Analysts Set Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) Price Target at $47.80

Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. ValuEngine upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $47.00 price objective on Meritage Homes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $34,680.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dana Bradford acquired 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.70 per share, with a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,771,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4,129.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 25,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,776 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MTH opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.03). Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $884.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

Featured Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.