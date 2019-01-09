Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Target Price at $72.62

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd.

In other news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Paychex by 21.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 17,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 201.7% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. Paychex has a 1 year low of $59.36 and a 1 year high of $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

