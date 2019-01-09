Analysts Set Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) PT at $37.50

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,370.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Carfora acquired 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $42,315.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,282.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 68,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $27.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

