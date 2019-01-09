Analysts Set Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) PT at $15.00

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $13.00 target price on Summit Hotel Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $142.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.18 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.35 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,001,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,363,109.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Accident Compensation Corp acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of October 30, 2018, the Company's portfolio consisted of 77 hotels with a total of 11,659 guestrooms located in 26 states.

