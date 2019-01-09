Analysts Set Veru Inc (VERU) PT at $5.50

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch purchased 30,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K Gary Barnette purchased 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Veru by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veru by 328.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 475.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Veru by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.85. Veru has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 150.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Veru will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

