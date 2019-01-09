Analyzing B Communications (BCOM) and Telecom Italia (TI.A)

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) and Telecom Italia (NYSE:TI.A) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

B Communications has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares B Communications and Telecom Italia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B Communications -2.94% -0.84% -0.12% Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares B Communications and Telecom Italia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B Communications $2.82 billion 0.06 $22.00 million N/A N/A Telecom Italia $23.00 billion 0.13 $1.27 billion N/A N/A

Telecom Italia has higher revenue and earnings than B Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for B Communications and Telecom Italia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telecom Italia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of B Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telecom Italia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Telecom Italia pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. B Communications does not pay a dividend. B Communications has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Telecom Italia beats B Communications on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

B Communications Company Profile

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services. It is also involved in the maintenance and development of communications infrastructures; provision of communications services to other communications providers; and supply and maintenance of equipment on customer premises, such as network end point services. The company was formerly known as 012 Smile. Communications Ltd. and changed its name to B Communications Ltd. in March 2010. B Communications Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. B Communications Ltd. is a subsidiary of Internet Gold – Golden Lines Ltd.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italian voice and data operations on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers; the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle; and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group. The Brazil segment includes mobile and fixed telecommunications operations in Brazil. The Other Operations segment includes finance companies and other minor companies not strictly related to the core business. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

