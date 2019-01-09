Analyzing CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A (CLPR) and Exantas Capital (XAN)

CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) and Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.9% of CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Exantas Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Exantas Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A and Exantas Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A $103.95 million 2.24 -$2.35 million $0.38 34.34 Exantas Capital $43.71 million 7.47 $33.53 million ($0.86) -11.99

Exantas Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A. Exantas Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Exantas Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exantas Capital pays out -81.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exantas Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A and Exantas Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A 0 0 2 0 3.00 Exantas Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential downside of 2.30%. Exantas Capital has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.24%. Given Exantas Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exantas Capital is more favorable than CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A.

Profitability

This table compares CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A and Exantas Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A -3.30% -2.08% -0.34% Exantas Capital 29.89% 0.55% 0.17%

Volatility & Risk

CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exantas Capital has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exantas Capital beats CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLIPPER RLTY IN/SH 144A Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Exantas Capital Company Profile

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

