Analyzing ePlus (PLUS) and KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (KGDEY)

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) and KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get ePlus alerts:

This table compares ePlus and KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus 4.20% 16.58% 8.32% KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ePlus and KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ePlus 0 2 1 0 2.33 KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

ePlus currently has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.68%. Given ePlus’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ePlus is more favorable than KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ePlus and KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus $1.41 billion 0.71 $55.12 million $4.22 17.31 KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR $340.91 million 7.82 $45.88 million N/A N/A

ePlus has higher revenue and earnings than KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

ePlus has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.7% of ePlus shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of ePlus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. ePlus does not pay a dividend.

Summary

ePlus beats KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. It also provides proprietary software products, such as OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets comprising vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements that include direct financing, sales-type, and operating leases; notes receivable and consumption-based financing arrangements; and underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, risk management, and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, including accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment; and industrial machinery, office furniture and general office, transportation, and other general business equipment directly, as well as through vendors. ePlus inc. serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About KINGDEE INTL SO/ADR

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software. The Cloud Services Business segment provides e-commerce and other online management services. The Others segment operates investment properties comprising office buildings. The company also provides software-related technical services, as well as online financial services; develops, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware products; and develops Internet and online pay technology. It serves corporates, hospitals, and government organizations worldwide. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.