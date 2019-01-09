Analyzing Quintana Energy Services (QES) & Halliburton (HAL)

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and Halliburton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services -2.25% -7.57% -4.37% Halliburton 0.70% 20.42% 6.94%

Dividends

Halliburton pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Quintana Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Halliburton pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and Halliburton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services $438.03 million 0.31 -$21.15 million ($0.05) -80.20 Halliburton $20.62 billion 1.24 -$463.00 million $1.22 23.93

Quintana Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halliburton. Quintana Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halliburton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.8% of Quintana Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Halliburton shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Halliburton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quintana Energy Services and Halliburton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services 0 2 5 0 2.71 Halliburton 0 5 22 1 2.86

Quintana Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 168.08%. Halliburton has a consensus price target of $50.13, indicating a potential upside of 71.66%. Given Quintana Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quintana Energy Services is more favorable than Halliburton.

Summary

Halliburton beats Quintana Energy Services on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps, as well as artificial lift services to enhance reservoir and wellbore recovery. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management, consulting, integrated asset management, and well control and prevention services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

