Analyzing Second Sight Medical Products (EYES) & GETINGE AB/ADR (GNGBY)

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) and GETINGE AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.1% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of GETINGE AB/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Second Sight Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Second Sight Medical Products has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GETINGE AB/ADR has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and GETINGE AB/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Sight Medical Products $7.96 million 8.69 -$28.51 million ($0.59) -1.61 GETINGE AB/ADR $5.27 billion 0.43 $161.40 million N/A N/A

GETINGE AB/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Second Sight Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Second Sight Medical Products and GETINGE AB/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Sight Medical Products -408.41% -638.26% -279.24% GETINGE AB/ADR 3.49% 4.75% 2.22%

Dividends

GETINGE AB/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Second Sight Medical Products does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Second Sight Medical Products and GETINGE AB/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Sight Medical Products 0 0 1 0 3.00 GETINGE AB/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Second Sight Medical Products presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Second Sight Medical Products’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Second Sight Medical Products is more favorable than GETINGE AB/ADR.

Summary

GETINGE AB/ADR beats Second Sight Medical Products on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision of blind individuals in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It offers Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. The company was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Sylmar, California.

GETINGE AB/ADR Company Profile

Getinge AB provides solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Surgical Workflows, and Life Science segments. It offers anesthesia systems, acute care ventilation and hemodynamic monitoring, covered stents, aortic surgical and peripheral vascular grafts, thoracic drainage, surgery perfusion, extracorporeal life support, cardiac assist, endoscopic vessel harvesting systems, beating heart surgery products. The company also provides surgical tables and lamps, ceiling service units, wall modules, and hybrid operating rooms (OR); infection control products; integrated workflow solutions, including sterile supply management, patient flow optimization, and OR integration; and life science, such as sterilizers, cleaning and asepsis products, and isolators. It offers its products through a network of proprietary sales companies, as well as through agents and distributors in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Pacific. The company has a strategic partnership with Verb Surgical Inc. to develop digital surgery solutions. Getinge AB was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

