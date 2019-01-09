Analyzing Western Energy Services (WEEEF) & Nabors Industries (NBR)

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) and Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Western Energy Services and Nabors Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Energy Services -15.16% -9.61% -5.12% Nabors Industries -19.25% -14.21% -5.06%

Dividends

Nabors Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Western Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Nabors Industries pays out -14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nabors Industries has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Western Energy Services and Nabors Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Nabors Industries 1 4 11 0 2.63

Nabors Industries has a consensus target price of $8.52, suggesting a potential upside of 223.87%. Given Nabors Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nabors Industries is more favorable than Western Energy Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Western Energy Services and Nabors Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Energy Services $183.65 million 0.18 -$28.94 million N/A N/A Nabors Industries $2.57 billion 0.37 -$546.81 million ($1.63) -1.61

Western Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nabors Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Nabors Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Nabors Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Western Energy Services has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nabors Industries has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nabors Industries beats Western Energy Services on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment operates drilling rigs and related ancillary equipment. It operates a fleet of 56 drilling rigs, including 50 in Canada and 6 in the United States. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rigs and related equipment. This segment also provides oilfield rental equipment for hydraulic fracturing services, well completions and production work, and coil tubing and drilling services. This segment operates a fleet of 66 service rigs, including 32 singles, 26 doubles, and 8 slant service rigs. The company serves crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and other oilfield service companies. Western Energy Services Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services. It also provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that offers data collection services to oil and gas exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rig's real-time performance and provides daily reporting for drilling operations; and DrillSmart software that allows the drilling system to adapt operating parameters and drilling conditions. In addition, the company offers measurement while drilling (MWD) systems and services, such as AccuMP mud pulse MWD system, which is designed to address the various MWD reliability issues; AccuWave collar mounted Electromagnetic MWD system that addresses the needs of the land market through the technology and design techniques; and Nabors' AccuSteer Measurement While Drilling (M/LWD) Suite, which is a premier dynamics evaluation MWD system for performance drilling with integrated advanced geosteering measurements. Further, it manufactures and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment, such as robotic systems and downhole tools; and provides automated tubular and tool handling equipment. As of December 31, 2017, the company marketed approximately 407 rigs for land-based drilling operations in the United States and Canada, as well as in 20 other countries worldwide; and 38 rigs for offshore drilling operations in the United States and internationally. Nabors Industries Ltd. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

