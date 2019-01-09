Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $928,000 Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 190,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 49,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total value of $1,278,172.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,692.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 13,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $2,323,216.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,702,022.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,470 and sold 137,987 shares valued at $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $177.89 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

