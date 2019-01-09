Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.33.

APOG has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Apogee Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $875.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $357.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that allows the company to buyback 2,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.38 per share, for a total transaction of $233,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph F. Puishys purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $269,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,560. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,027,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,429,000 after buying an additional 190,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,775,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,675,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,675,000 after purchasing an additional 52,620 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 49.3% during the second quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,491,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,822,000 after purchasing an additional 492,086 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

