Apollo Global Management Sees Unusually High Options Volume (APO)

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 11,026 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,599% compared to the typical daily volume of 649 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Oppenheimer set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,122,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.54 per share, for a total transaction of $26,430,712.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,079,917 shares of company stock worth $107,205,569. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 482.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $497.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

