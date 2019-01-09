Apple Inc. (AAPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.16 and the highest is $4.20. Apple posted earnings of $3.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $12.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.51 to $13.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $16.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apple to a “market perform” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.19.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after acquiring an additional 20,067,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18,553.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $830,026,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $152.24. The stock had a trading volume of 14,556,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,462,801. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $728.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

