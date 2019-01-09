Apple Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the iPhone maker will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. S&P Equity Research lifted their price target on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Apple stock opened at $150.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,901,864,000 after purchasing an additional 454,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

