Apple Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $4.16 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apple in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.68. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.04 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $62.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.55 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 48.68% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. HSBC downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.37 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $728.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,188,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452,792 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 26,144,522 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,901,864,000 after purchasing an additional 454,086 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Apple by 18.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,833,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,703,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,674 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

