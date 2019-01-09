AquaVenture (WAAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.50

Shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 2210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WAAS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AquaVenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Citigroup set a $23.00 price target on shares of AquaVenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AquaVenture from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AquaVenture from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get AquaVenture alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $547.72 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAAS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaVenture during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 117.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AquaVenture (WAAS) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.50” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/aquaventure-waas-hits-new-52-week-high-at-21-50.html.

About AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS)

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination and wastewater treatment solutions for governmental, municipal, industrial, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use filtered water systems and related services to approximately 40,000 institutional and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for AquaVenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaVenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.