Ardagh Group (ARD) PT Lowered to $13.00

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a $18.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.30 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Ardagh Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Ardagh Group stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Ardagh Group has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Ardagh Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 127.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,572,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.