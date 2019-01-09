Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, Imperial Capital set a $39.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arlo Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $23.77.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.90 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

